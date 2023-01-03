Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700F or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i7 13700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i7 13700F
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 13700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1984 vs 1715 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +27%
2009
Ryzen 9 5900
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +34%
28098
Ryzen 9 5900
20933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +16%
1971
Ryzen 9 5900
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +28%
16817
Ryzen 9 5900
13104
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700F and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-13700F -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i7 13700F?
