Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1984 vs 1715 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +27%
2009
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +34%
28098
20933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3438
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +16%
1971
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +28%
16817
13104
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
