Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2030 vs 1644 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 34816 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +29%
2015
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +38%
28249
20447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +24%
4283
3449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38372
Ryzen 9 5900X +2%
39151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +23%
2011
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +42%
20053
14132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
