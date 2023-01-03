Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +25%
2009
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +9%
28098
25792
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3456
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45806
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +9%
1971
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16817
Ryzen 9 5950X +9%
18348
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1