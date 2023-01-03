Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X VS Intel Core i7 13700F AMD Ryzen 9 5950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5950X and 13700F Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later

Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700F and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer) Model number i7-13700F - Integrated GPU No No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 16 P-Threads 16 32 Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 - E-Threads 8 - Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz - Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz - Total Total Cores 16 16 Total Threads 24 32 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 34x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors - 4.15 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Socket LGA-1700 AM4 TDP 65 W 105 W Max. Boost TDP 219 W - Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support - Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13700F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20