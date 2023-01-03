Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700F or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Intel Core i7 13700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Intel Core i7 13700F
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 13700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 16.2 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F
28590
Ryzen 9 7900X +1%
28792
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700F and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-13700F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 170 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 230 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700F
n/a
Ryzen 9 7900X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700F official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13600K and i7 13700F
2. Intel Core i9 13900K and i7 13700F
3. Intel Core i7 13700KF and i7 13700F
4. Intel Core i9 13900F and i7 13700F
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 7900X
6. Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X
8. Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7 13700F?
EnglishРусский