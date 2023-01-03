Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700F or Core i5 13600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700F vs i5 13600

Intel Core i7 13700F
VS
Intel Core i5 13600
Intel Core i7 13700F
Intel Core i5 13600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 13600 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600 and 13700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +27%
28098
Core i5 13600
22112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +18%
16817
Core i5 13600
14292
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700F and i5 13600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700F i5-13600
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 14
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 154 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700F
n/a
Core i5 13600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700F official page Intel Core i5 13600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700F or Intel Core i7 13700K
2. Intel Core i7 13700F or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
3. Intel Core i7 13700F or Intel Core i7 13700
4. Intel Core i7 13700F or AMD Ryzen 7 7700
5. Intel Core i5 13600 or Intel Core i5 12400
6. Intel Core i5 13600 or Intel Core i7 12700
7. Intel Core i5 13600 or Intel Core i5 13600K
8. Intel Core i5 13600 or Intel Core i7 13700
9. Intel Core i5 13600 or Intel Core i5 13400
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600 or i7 13700F?
EnglishРусский