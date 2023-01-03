Intel Core i7 13700F vs i5 13600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 13600 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +4%
2009
1940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +27%
28098
22112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +6%
1971
1859
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +18%
16817
14292
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|i5-13600
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|14
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|154 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|Intel Core i5 13600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
