Intel Core i7 13700F vs i5 13600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +1%
2025
1997
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +21%
28329
23395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4153
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|i5-13600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
