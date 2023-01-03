Intel Core i7 13700F vs i7 12700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1984 vs 1737 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +7%
2009
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +44%
28098
19575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3918
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +14%
1971
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +29%
16817
13058
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|i7-12700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|180 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
