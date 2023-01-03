Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700F or Core i7 12700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700F vs i7 12700

Intel Core i7 13700F
VS
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i7 13700F
Intel Core i7 12700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 13700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1984 vs 1737 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +44%
28098
Core i7 12700
19575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +14%
1971
Core i7 12700
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +29%
16817
Core i7 12700
13058
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700F and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13700F i7-12700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 180 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700F
n/a
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700F official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 13700F and Core i7 13700K
2. Core i7 13700F and Ryzen 7 7700X
3. Core i7 13700F and Core i7 13700
4. Core i7 13700F and Ryzen 7 7700
5. Core i7 12700 and Ryzen 7 5700G
6. Core i7 12700 and Core i5 12400
7. Core i7 12700 and Core i7 11700
8. Core i7 12700 and Core i7 12700F
9. Core i7 12700 and Core i5 13500
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700 or i7 13700F?
EnglishРусский