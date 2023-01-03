Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700F or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700F
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 13700F
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 13700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5120 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +24%
28545
Core i7 12700K
23019
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +11%
38763
Core i7 12700K
35063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +29%
20147
Core i7 12700K
15667
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700F and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13700F i7-12700K
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 190 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700F
n/a
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700F official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 13700F?
