Intel Core i7 13700F vs i7 12700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +4%
2009
1938
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +24%
28098
22596
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1971
Core i7 12700KF +3%
2022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +12%
16817
14983
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|i7-12700KF
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|190 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
