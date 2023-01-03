Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1484 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +24%
1851
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +15%
16195
14027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3262
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24585
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +27%
1874
1479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +41%
13230
9401
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1