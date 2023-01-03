Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1484 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +24%
1851
Ryzen 7 5700G
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +15%
16195
Ryzen 7 5700G
14027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +27%
1874
Ryzen 7 5700G
1479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +41%
13230
Ryzen 7 5700G
9401
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

