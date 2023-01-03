Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
Intel Core i7 13700H
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1768 vs 1504 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +35%
17219
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +44%
12814
Ryzen 7 6800HS
8929
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Intel Core i7 13700H
2. Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 13700H
3. Intel Core i5 13600H vs i7 13700H
4. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
5. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
6. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
8. AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Intel Core i7 13700H?
EnglishРусский