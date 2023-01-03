Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1516 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +26%
1851
1474
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +56%
16195
10386
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3209
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20645
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +24%
1874
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +74%
13230
7608
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
