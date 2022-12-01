Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1768 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1984
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19411
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1770
Ryzen 7 7700X +26%
2228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13061
Ryzen 7 7700X +12%
14573
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-H
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4