Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i7 13700H
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1768 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H
1770
Ryzen 7 7700X +26%
2228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
13061
Ryzen 7 7700X +12%
14573
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released December 1, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-H Raphael
Model number i7-13700H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7 13700H?
