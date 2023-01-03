Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +2%
1851
1810
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +10%
16195
14733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1874
Ryzen 7 7840U +2%
1909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +28%
13230
10357
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2700 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
