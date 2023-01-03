Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i7 13700H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1524 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +27%
16403
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +60%
13409
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8359
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX
2. Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 9 5900HX
3. Core i7 12700H and Ryzen 9 5900HX
4. Core i7 11800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX
5. Apple M2 and Ryzen 9 5900HX
6. Core i5 12500H and Ryzen 9 5900HX
7. Core i9 12900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. Core i7 1360P and Core i7 13700H
9. Core i7 13620H and Core i7 13700H
10. Ryzen 7 7735HS and Core i7 13700H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 13700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский