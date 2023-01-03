Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i7 13700H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1644 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 40960 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +18%
1866
Ryzen 9 5900X
1581
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
16366
Ryzen 9 5900X +27%
20760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +15%
1895
Ryzen 9 5900X
1644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
13454
Ryzen 9 5900X +6%
14198
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 12
P-Threads 12 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 105 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700H or i9 13900H
2. Intel Core i7 13700H or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
3. Intel Core i7 13700H or i7 13700HX
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 7950X
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 7700X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 7900X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Apple M2
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i5 13600K
10. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 12700K
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 13700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский