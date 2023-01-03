Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 40960 KB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +15%
1866
1624
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16366
Ryzen 9 5950X +59%
26054
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3489
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46071
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +4%
1895
1828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13454
Ryzen 9 5950X +39%
18634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|16
|P-Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|16
|Total Threads
|20
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
