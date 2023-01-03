Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i7 13700H
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 13700H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 40960 KB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1890 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
16195
Ryzen 9 7950X +126%
36644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H
1874
Ryzen 9 7950X +20%
2252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H
13230
Ryzen 9 7950X +83%
24184
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 16
P-Threads 12 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 16
Total Threads 20 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 170 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W 230 W
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
2. Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 1360P
3. Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
4. Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 12700H
5. Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
6. Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 13700HX
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X3D
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 5950X
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i7 13700K
10. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i7 13700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский