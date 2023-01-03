Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 40960 KB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1890 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1851
Ryzen 9 7950X +8%
1990
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16195
Ryzen 9 7950X +126%
36644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4288
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
62809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1874
Ryzen 9 7950X +20%
2252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13230
Ryzen 9 7950X +83%
24184
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|16
|P-Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|16
|Total Threads
|20
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|230 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1