Intel Core i7 13700H vs i5 12400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1623 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +9%
1851
1702
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +35%
16195
11986
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19494
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +16%
1874
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +52%
13230
8684
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i5-12400
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|117 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
