Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 10750H

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 10750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1186 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +123%
16195
Core i7 10750H
7275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +127%
13230
Core i7 10750H
5841
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-13700H i7-10750H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W -
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 13700H?
