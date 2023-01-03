Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Core i7 1185G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 1185G7

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 1185G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1185G7 and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1483 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +185%
16195
Core i7 1185G7
5680
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +156%
13230
Core i7 1185G7
5177
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 1185G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i7-13700H i7-1185G7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 4
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 12-30x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W -
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1185G7 or i7 13700H?
