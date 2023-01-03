Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 1265U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1265U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +6%
1839
1733
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +112%
17070
8034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3354
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13594
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +3%
1754
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +63%
12693
7779
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i7-1265U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|2
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|Intel Core i7 1265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
