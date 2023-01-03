Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 12700
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1851
Core i7 12700 +1%
1864
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16195
Core i7 12700 +21%
19587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3925
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30862
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +8%
1874
1731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +1%
13230
13044
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i7-12700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|180 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4