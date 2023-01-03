Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Core i7 1270P: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 1270P

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
Intel Core i7 1270P
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 1270P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 1270P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1270P and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +77%
17219
Core i7 1270P
9747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +32%
12814
Core i7 1270P
9682
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 1270P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13700H i7-1270P
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 22x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1270P
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 1270P official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 13700H
2. Intel Core i7 1260P or i7 13700H
3. Intel Core i5 13600H or i7 13700H
4. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 1270P
5. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1270P
6. Intel Core i7 1265U or i7 1270P
7. Intel Core i7 1260P or i7 1270P
8. Intel Core i7 1250U or i7 1270P
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1270P or i7 13700H?
EnglishРусский