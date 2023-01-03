Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700HX or Ryzen 5 7645HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX with 16-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7645HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7645HX and 13700HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +48%
15071
Ryzen 5 7645HX
10195
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700HX and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i7-13700HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 6
Total Threads 24 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 40x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FL1
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7645HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

