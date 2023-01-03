Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700HX or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i7 13700HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i7 13700HX
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 13700HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1866 vs 1524 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +78%
22979
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700HX and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP6
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700HX or Intel Core i7 12700H
2. Intel Core i7 13700HX or Intel Core i9 13900HX
3. Intel Core i7 13700HX or Intel Core i7 13700H
4. Intel Core i7 13700HX or Intel Core i9 13900H
5. Intel Core i7 13700HX or AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 12700H
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Apple M2
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
10. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i5 12500H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 13700HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский