Intel Core i7 13700HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1866 vs 1524 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +33%
1974
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +78%
22979
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3215
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +22%
1882
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +95%
16283
8359
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-13700HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP6
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
