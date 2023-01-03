Intel Core i7 13700HX vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +24%
1974
1592
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +163%
22979
8748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15533
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1882
Apple M2 +3%
1941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +81%
16283
9018
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13700HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
