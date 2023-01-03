Intel Core i7 13700HX vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +18%
1974
1673
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +50%
22979
15318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26624
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1882
M2 Max +7%
2014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +8%
16283
15122
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13700HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4864
|TMUs
|16
|304
|ROPs
|8
|152
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
