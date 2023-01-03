Intel Core i7 13700HX vs i7 12850HX VS Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 12850HX We compared two 16-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX against the 2.1 GHz i7 12850HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12850HX and 13700HX Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX Newer - released 8-months later

Newer - released 8-months later Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology .

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700HX and i7 12850HX

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 May 10, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake Model number i7-13700HX i7-12850HX Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.8 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 1.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz Total Total Cores 16 16 Total Threads 24 24 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 21x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964 TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 32 TGP 45 W 45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 13700HX 0.74 TFLOPS Core i7 12850HX 0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13700HX official page Intel Core i7 12850HX official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20