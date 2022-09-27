Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
57
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
37
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1252 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +61%
2079
1291
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +222%
30442
9440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +73%
4428
2558
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +163%
46705
17787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +70%
2119
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +193%
20887
7135
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Matisse
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
