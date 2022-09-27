Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1325 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9453
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18278
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +59%
2098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +135%
17147
7311
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|54MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
