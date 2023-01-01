Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1493 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +38%
2063
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +173%
30278
Ryzen 5 5600G
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +39%
4389
Ryzen 5 5600G
3157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +136%
46718
Ryzen 5 5600G
19774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +41%
2108
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +178%
20994
Ryzen 5 5600G
7551
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 6
Total Threads 24 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700K and Intel Core i9 13900K
2. Intel Core i7 13700K and Intel Core i7 13700KF
3. Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
4. Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
5. Intel Core i7 13700K and Intel Core i7 13700
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 5 5600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 12400F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i7 13700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский