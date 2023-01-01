Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1415 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +53%
2102
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +207%
30679
10005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +49%
4445
2993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +174%
47289
17285
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +50%
2141
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +222%
21122
6567
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|6
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
