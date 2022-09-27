Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1484 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +39%
2099
Ryzen 7 5700G
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +118%
30651
Ryzen 7 5700G
14075
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +36%
4447
Ryzen 7 5700G
3279
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +91%
47274
Ryzen 7 5700G
24706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +43%
2130
Ryzen 7 5700G
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +124%
21242
Ryzen 7 5700G
9469
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i7 13700K?
