Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
67
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1658 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +33%
2099
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +117%
30651
14134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +30%
4447
3415
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +82%
47274
25918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +27%
2130
1672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +123%
21242
9534
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
