Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1454 points
  • Around 21.33 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +47%
2102
Ryzen 7 5800H
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +149%
30679
Ryzen 7 5800H
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +45%
4445
Ryzen 7 5800H
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +120%
47289
Ryzen 7 5800H
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +46%
2141
Ryzen 7 5800H
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +184%
21122
Ryzen 7 5800H
7440
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
TDP 125 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 13700K?
