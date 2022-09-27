Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 7 7700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 7700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700 and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +10%
2099
Ryzen 7 7700
1915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +74%
30715
Ryzen 7 7700
17700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +65%
21092
Ryzen 7 7700
12779
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 13700K or Core i9 12900K
2. Core i7 13700K or Core i5 13600K
3. Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 5 7600X
4. Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 9 7900X
5. Core i7 13700K or Core i7 13700KF
6. Ryzen 7 7700 or Core i7 13700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Intel Core i7 13700K?
EnglishРусский