Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1282 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +61%
2099
Ryzen 9 3950X
1301
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +33%
30651
Ryzen 9 3950X
23076
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +63%
4447
Ryzen 9 3950X
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +20%
47274
Ryzen 9 3950X
39328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +66%
2130
Ryzen 9 3950X
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +45%
21242
Ryzen 9 3950X
14602
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 November 25, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i7 13700K?
