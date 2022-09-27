Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X VS Intel Core i7 13700K AMD Ryzen 9 3950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3950X and 13700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later

Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1282 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 27, 2022 November 25, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2 Model number i7-13700K - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 35x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 13700K 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 3950X n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16