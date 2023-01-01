Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14336 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +14%
2071
1817
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +73%
30322
17495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4392
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46861
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +4%
2113
2026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +69%
20995
12425
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|253 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
