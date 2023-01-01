Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 9 7940HS: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14336 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +73%
30322
Ryzen 9 7940HS
17495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +69%
20995
Ryzen 9 7940HS
12425
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i7-13700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 40x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 253 W -
Socket LGA-1700 FP8
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS or Intel Core i7 13700K?
