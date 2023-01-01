Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Has 34816 KB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +7%
2075
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30189
Ryzen 9 7945HX +13%
34039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4372
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +1%
2114
2088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +7%
20876
19574
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|253 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FL1
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4