We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Has 34816 KB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K
30189
Ryzen 9 7945HX +13%
34039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +7%
20876
Ryzen 9 7945HX
19574
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i7-13700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 16
Total Threads 24 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 253 W -
Socket LGA-1700 FL1
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

