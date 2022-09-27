Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 51% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +30%
2099
M2 Max
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +96%
30715
M2 Max
15700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +7%
2140
M2 Max
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +40%
21092
M2 Max
15013
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Max
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

