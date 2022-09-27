Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Core i5 12400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs i5 12400

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1623 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +12%
1903
Core i5 12400
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +157%
30746
Core i5 12400
11966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +29%
2091
Core i5 12400
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +112%
18466
Core i5 12400
8696
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-13700K i5-12400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700K or Intel Core i7 10700K
2. Intel Core i7 13700K or Intel Core i9 12900K
3. Intel Core i7 13700K or Intel Core i5 13600K
4. Intel Core i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
5. Intel Core i5 12400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
6. Intel Core i5 12400 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
7. Intel Core i5 12400 or Intel Core i7 11700K
8. Intel Core i5 12400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
9. Intel Core i5 12400 or Intel Core i5 12400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i7 13700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский