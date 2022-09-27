Intel Core i7 13700K vs i5 12600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1633 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +18%
2099
1785
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +123%
30715
13777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +24%
4439
3591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +107%
47081
22747
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +31%
2140
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +153%
21092
8341
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1