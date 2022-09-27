Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1847 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +72%
30651
Core i5 12600KF
17853
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +72%
47274
Core i5 12600KF
27552
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +80%
21242
Core i5 12600KF
11808
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-13700K i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

