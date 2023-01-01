Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Core i5 13400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs i5 13400F

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
Intel Core i5 13400F
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i5 13400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400F and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1792 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +92%
30679
Core i5 13400F
16020
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +82%
47289
Core i5 13400F
25926
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +74%
21122
Core i5 13400F
12169
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i5 13400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700K i5-13400F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 10
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13400F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i5 13400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

