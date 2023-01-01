Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Core i5 13500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500 and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1850 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +12%
2073
Core i5 13500
1857
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +46%
30215
Core i5 13500
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +54%
46924
Core i5 13500
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +15%
2119
Core i5 13500
1836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +61%
20949
Core i5 13500
13010
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i5 13500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700K i5-13500
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 14
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 154 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i5 13500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500 or i7 13700K?
