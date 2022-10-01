Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 38 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1381 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1308
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12664
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3061
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +53%
2106
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +98%
17203
8696
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|54MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
