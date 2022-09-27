Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Core i7 11700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 11700KF

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
Intel Core i7 11700KF
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i7 11700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700KF and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1711 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +107%
30746
Core i7 11700KF
14869
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i7 11700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-13700K i7-11700KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 13700K vs Core i7 10700K
2. Core i7 13700K vs Core i9 12900K
3. Core i7 13700K vs Core i5 13600K
4. Core i7 13700K vs Ryzen 7 7700X
5. Core i7 11700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X
6. Core i7 11700KF vs Core i5 12600K
7. Core i7 11700KF vs Core i7 11700F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700KF or i7 13700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский