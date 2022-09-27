Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 11850H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 38.4 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1594 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +38%
2099
1526
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +148%
30651
12366
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +39%
4447
3198
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +123%
47274
21203
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +33%
2130
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +147%
21242
8585
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
