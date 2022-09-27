Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Core i7 11850H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 11850H

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i7 11850H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11850H and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 38.4 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1594 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +148%
30651
Core i7 11850H
12366
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +123%
47274
Core i7 11850H
21203
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +147%
21242
Core i7 11850H
8585
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and i7 11850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-13700K i7-11850H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

