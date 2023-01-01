Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 1185G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Has 18432 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1483 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +43%
2102
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +433%
30679
5752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +56%
4445
2851
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +344%
47289
10659
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +43%
2141
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +306%
21122
5201
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|i7-1185G7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|4
|Total Threads
|24
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|12-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|125 W
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1